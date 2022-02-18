Logo
Business

Smartphone shipments in China down 18.2% year-on-year: Government data
FILE PHOTO: Mobile phones are seen on display at an electronics market in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

18 Feb 2022 11:05AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:40AM)
SHANGHAI: Shipments of smartphones within China fell 18.2 per cent year-on-year to 32.4 million handsets in January, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported late on Thursday (Feb 17).

Shipments were down from about 39.6 million in January 2021 and slightly below 32.7 million in December 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and US-China tensions have prompted a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers have also caused sales to slow.

Source: Reuters/gs

