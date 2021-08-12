Smartphone shipments in China in July jump 30.6per cent - CAICT

SHANGHAI : Shipments of smartphones within China jumped 30.6per cent year-on-year to 27.8 million handsets in July, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Thursday.

The figures are a positive sign for handset sales for the remainder of the year after a lull in the first half.

Shipment numbers are up from 21.3 million in July 2020 and up from 25.2 million in June 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think tank.

Handset brands are currently production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions caused a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues in late December.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz)