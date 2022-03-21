Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Smartphone shipments within China down 31.8per cent year-on-year in Feb -govt data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Smartphone shipments within China down 31.8per cent year-on-year in Feb -govt data

Smartphone shipments within China down 31.8per cent year-on-year in Feb -govt data

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an advertisement for Huawei's Honor smartphones at an airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

21 Mar 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 03:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Shipments of smartphones within China fell 31.8per cent year-on-year to 14.5 million handsets in February, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Monday.

Shipments were down from about 21.3 million handsets in February 2021 and 32.4 million in January 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions have prompted a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers have also caused sales to slow in China.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us