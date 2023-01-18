Logo
Business

SMBC Aviation sees more consolidation in aircraft leasing
FILE PHOTO: SMBC Aviation Captial logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Jan 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 12:42AM)
DUBLIN: The head of SMBC Aviation Capital on Tuesday predicted more mergers and acquisitions in the aircraft leasing industry, weeks after completing the purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation.

"There has always been M&A activity in our space ... but I do think over the next number of years you'll see more of that because the level of relevance and scale is tipping up over the years," Chief Executive Peter Barrett told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

SMBC last month completed the purchase of Goshawk for an enterprise value of US$6.7 billion.

Barrett did not say whether SMBC, the world's second largest lessor by number of aircraft, would be involved in the next stage of consolidation.

Standard Chartered bank said last week it intended to explore options, including a potential sale, for its aviation finance unit.

Source: Reuters

