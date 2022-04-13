Logo
SMBC Nikko indicted on additional charges for alleged market manipulation
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean windows next to a signboard of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's SMBC Friend Securities in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Apr 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 05:34PM)
TOKYO : Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities said on Wednesday that it had been indicted on additional charges for alleged market manipulation, following charges from the country's financial watchdog.

On Tuesday the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission filed new criminal charges with Tokyo prosecutors against SMBC Nikko, a former executive and three of its employees over alleged market manipulation.

The former executive and one of the three employees were also indicted on Wednesday, the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said in a statement.

SMBC Nikko can not deny faults within its internal management structure and is aware that it can not escape responsibilities as a company, the statement said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

