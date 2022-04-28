Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SMBC Nikko's Q4 profit plummets after accusation of market manipulation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SMBC Nikko's Q4 profit plummets after accusation of market manipulation

SMBC Nikko's Q4 profit plummets after accusation of market manipulation

FILE PHOTO: SMBC Nikko Securities' logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Apr 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities reported on Thursday a sharp dive in net profit as revelations of alleged market manipulation led some clients to temporarily suspend businesses with the brokerage house.

Its January-March net profit came in at 1.95 billion yen ($15 million) versus 16.3 billion a year earlier, the unlisted brokerage arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said.

SMBC Nikko and five former executives have been indicted on market manipulation charges for its purchase of 10 individual stocks on the market, allegedly to push up their prices and ensure block trade deals in them did not fall through.

A company executive told an earnings briefing that the revenue impact from the market manipulation was about 10 billion yen for the year that ended in March, as some institutional investors and companies suspended orders.

The company, now making its own investigation, said this month it could not deny faults in its internal management structure and was aware it could not escape its responsibilities.

($1=129.9900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us