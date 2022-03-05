SMFG's brokerage to launch investigation after executives arrest

TOKYO :Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc's brokerage unit said on Saturday it has set up an investigation committee following the arrest of its executives over alleged market manipulation.

Tokyo prosecutors arrested executives of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc on Friday, the brokerage said without giving further details. The committee consists of three lawyers, it said.

Japanese media reported that four executives were arrested after the prosecutors searched the brokerage's headquarters in an inquiry into alleged market manipulation.

At issue are so called "block offers" after-hours transactions SMBC Nikko conducted in late 2019 through 2020 for investors selling specific stocks in large volumes, according to the local media.

The brokerage house launched buy orders for those stocks on the market to prevent closing share prices from falling far from levels at which the investors were willing to sell, they said.

