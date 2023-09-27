Logo
Business

Snap to close augmented reality division for enterprises
Snap to close augmented reality division for enterprises

FILE PHOTO: Traders gather at the post where Snap Inc. is traded, just before the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 09:37PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 09:48PM)
:Snap Inc said on Wednesday it was shutting its division focused on making augmented reality (AR) services for businesses months after it was launched, as the ad-dependent social media company struggles in a tough economy.

The closure of the division will result in 170 job cuts, Snap said.

"After exploring our options over the past few months, it became clear that it would take significant incremental investment to grow our enterprise offering for retailers and we simply cannot make that investment at this time," CEO Evan Spiegel said in a note to employees.

Source: Reuters

