Business

Snap crashes, drags peers, as dire forecast sparks ad growth fears
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, NY, U.S. March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

21 Oct 2022 06:14PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 06:26PM)
(Reuters) - Shares of Snap Inc sank about 25 per cent before the bell on Friday, after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat forecast zero revenue growth for the current quarter, triggering a slide in other social media stocks dependent on advertising revenue.

YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc, Pinterest Inc and Twitter Inc all slid between 1.7 per cent and 9.2 per cent in premarket trade.

"We believe Snap is facing increased competition, primarily from TikTok, both for time spent and increasingly for ad dollars, which is compounding the challenges of a softer macro and Apple's (privacy-related) changes," Atlantic Equities analysts said in a note.

The brokerage said competition is likely to continue to increase in 2023.

Snap, on Thursday, reported its slowest revenue growth as a public company for the latest quarter and forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a 3.3 per cent rise, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had said in August it would lay off 20 per cent of its employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone to cut costs and brace for a deteriorating economy.

"Given SNAP had been growing headcount over 30 per cent y/y for 4 straight quarters, we wonder if the company can execute on its lofty growth objectives with a 20 per cent smaller employee base," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Snap's stock, now trading at $8.06, has lost about 77 per cent of its value so far this year, while Alphabet, Meta and Pinterest have lost between 30 per cent and 60 per cent. Twitter, however, has gained 21 per cent on the prospect of billionaire Elon Musk buying the company.

Source: Reuters

