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Snap names Doug Hott as new CFO
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Business

Snap names Doug Hott as new CFO

Snap names Doug Hott as new CFO

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Apr 2026 06:46AM
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April 20 : Snapchat-parent Snap on Monday named Doug Hott as its new CFO, replacing Derek Andersen. 

• Hott, 53, has served as the company's vice president of finance, strategy, and corporate development.

• Andersen, who has been in the role for seven years, is expected to leave on May 8.

• The move comes soon after the social media firm last week laid off 1,000 employees, including 16 per cent of full-time staff, becoming the latest technology company to shift towards leaner teams.

• The company is expected to report first-quarter results on May 6.

Source: Reuters
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