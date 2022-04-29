Logo
Snap pushes into augmented reality shopping, unveils flying camera
An augmented reality shopping experience is shown on the Snapchat app in this undated handout image provided by Snap Inc. Snap Inc./Handout via REUTERS

29 Apr 2022 01:06AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 02:03AM)
Snap will roll out new features to make it easier for brands to create augmented reality shopping experiences on its Snapchat app as well as a flying camera, the company said on Thursday (Apr 28) at its annual presentation to showcase new technology.

The Santa Monica, California-based company announced the pocket-sized camera called Pixy, which can fly a few feet above its owner to take photos and videos before landing in the palm of the hand, in a renewed push to grow its hardware business. Pixy will cost US$230 and will be sold in the United States and France, Snap said.

The theme for Snap's Partner Summit was "Back to Reality", reflecting the company's focus over the past few years on augmented reality (AR), a type of technology that enhances photos, videos or the experience of the real world with computerised images.

"We believe there's a tremendous amount of opportunity to build tools ... that are connected to what we see in front of us," Bobby Murphy, co-founder and chief technology officer at Snap, said in an interview.

The company is also rolling out a new feature called Dress Up on Snapchat in which users can browse AR shopping filters that let them virtually try on clothing and accessories.

Snapchat now has more than 600 million monthly users globally, up from 500 million last year.

Source: Reuters

