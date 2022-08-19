Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Snap stops development of flying selfie drone Pixy: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Snap stops development of flying selfie drone Pixy: Report

Snap stops development of flying selfie drone Pixy: Report

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel holds up a Pixy drone while speaking during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

19 Aug 2022 12:53AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 01:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Snapchat parent Snap Inc will stop future development of its Pixy flying selfie drone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pixy, which costs US$230, will continue to be sold in its current iteration, according to the report.

The news comes nearly four months after the Santa Monica, California-based company launched the pocket-sized camera, which can fly a few feet above its user to take photos and videos.

Snap declined to comment on the report.

Rising costs and other economic woes have forced companies to curb their marketing spend, hurting ad-reliant online companies such as Snap, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Twitter and Pinterest.

Last month, Snap had warned of "incredibly challenging conditions" due to the current economic turmoil and increasing competition after reporting disappointing results.

The company, which is reeling from privacy changes made to Apple Inc's iPhone, had also said it would significantly slow hiring, invest in its advertising business and find new sources of revenue as part of its belt-tightening efforts.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.