Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Snapchat+ hits 4 million paid subscribers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Snapchat+ hits 4 million paid subscribers

Snapchat+ hits 4 million paid subscribers

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 10:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Social media company Snap Inc said on Thursday its subscription service, Snapchat+, hit 4 million members since its launch last year in June.

Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features, and costs $3.99 a month. The company said paid users got a first look at new offerings such as Snapchat for Web and its AI powered chatbot, My AI.

My AI, built using startup OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, can help users with everything from writing poems to searching for information. The chatbot can be invoked to respond to questions in conversations between friends on Snapchat.

Shares of the photo messaging app-owner rose about 1 per cent to $11.73.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.