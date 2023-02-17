Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users

Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Feb 2023 01:32AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Thursday the company's photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users, while speaking during an investor presentation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.