Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows

Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD SS Qualification Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Su Yiming of China reacts after his run. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD SS Qualification Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Mark Mcmorris of Canada reacts after his run. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD SS Qualification Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Su Yiming of China in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD SS Qualification Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Su Yiming of China in action. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD SS Qualification Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Su Yiming of China in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake
06 Feb 2022 04:00PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 04:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Chinese teen Su Yiming won first place in the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, advancing to the finals along with one of his childhood heroes, Canadian veteran Mark McMorris.

The 17-year old Chinese snowboarder, who is making his Olympic debut in Beijing, stunned with a 86.80 point run out of the gate, edging past McMorris, who recovered from a shaky first run with 83.30 points in his second try.

Su said he still had more advanced tricks up his sleeve ahead of the men's finals on Monday.

"It's cool to see him (Su) rise to the occasion with all the pressure of being in China and to land that good of a run in his first go is pretty impressive, and I look forward to a battle with him tomorrow," McMorris said.

McMorris, who has two Olympic bronze medals from the Sochi Games and Pyeongchang in 2018, told reporters ahead of the qualifiers that his goal was to "change the shade of my previous bronzes" into silver or gold.

American Sean FitzSimons, who like Su is making his Olympic debut, said he eased into the finals by sticking to his staple jumps.

"I think it's probably going to be one of the heaviest slope contests ever," FitzSimons said about Monday's finals, adding that he expected to see incredible riding from his rivals.

FitzSimons said he was having a good competition season after he stopped worrying about judges and returned to enjoying riding again.

"I just stopped worrying about what I got, what the judges gave me," he said. "I'm not going to think about what anyone else is doing, I'm going to do me and hopefully put one down."

The 21-year old won the slopestyle contest at the Laax Open in Switzerland in January.

Redmond Gerard of the United States, who won gold in 2018, came in fifth in the qualifiers.

Weather conditions were challenging at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, with boarders flying over hard packed snow and air temperature dropping to -20.9 degree Celsius.

Sunday's top 12 snowboarders will advance to the finals on Monday.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us