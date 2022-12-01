Logo
Business

Snowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
A banner for Snowflake Inc. is displayed celebrating the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 06:24AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 06:24AM)
Data cloud company Snowflake on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump in its research and development and marketing expenses.

Shares of the company tumbled 13 per cent in extended trading after the company forecast fourth-quarter product revenue to increase between 49 per cent to 50 per cent, compared to the 67 per cent growth in prior quarter.

However, Snowflake beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on strong demand for the company's data storage and analytics services.

Net loss attributable to the company in third-quarter widened to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, from $155 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total operating expenses in the quarter jumped about 54 per cent to $572.3 million.

The company's revenue rose 67 per cent to $557 million, beating analysts' average expectation of $539.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

