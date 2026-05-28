Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure

May 27 : Snowflake said on Wednesday it has signed a $6 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, with the investment tied to AWS' Graviton processors and AI chip infrastructure.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
May 27 : Snowflake said on Wednesday it has signed a $6 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, with the investment tied to AWS' Graviton processors and AI chip infrastructure.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us