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Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure
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Business

Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure

Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure

AWS logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 May 2026 04:06AM
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May 27 : Snowflake said on Wednesday it has signed a $6 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, with the investment tied to AWS' Graviton processors and AI chip infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
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