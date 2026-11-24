NEW YORK, Nov 23 : Several major social media companies should not be held liable over accusations that they helped an avowed white supremacist who in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the state's highest court ruled on Monday.

In a 4-3 decision, New York's Court of Appeals let stand a divided lower court ruling that found Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta Platforms' Instagram, Reddit and Snap's Snapchat were immune under a federal law that protects online platforms from liability over user content.

Monday's majority said victims of Payton Gendron's attack on May 14, 2022, at Tops Friendly Markets failed to show that his actions were a "natural and foreseeable consequence" of the defendants' decisions about how to design and run their platforms.

"The shooter’s actions were so extraordinary as to sever the causal chain as a matter of law," the majority said in an unsigned opinion.

Gendron was 18 years old at the time of the attack. Many courts have addressed the degree to which Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act should shield social media companies over conduct by young children and teenagers who use their platforms.

Matthew Bergman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a statement said his clients are evaluating their legal options.

"The families affected by the tragic May 2022 Buffalo grocery store attack deserve accountability when dangerous product design choices contribute to real-world harm," Bergman said.

Google, Meta, Reddit and Snap did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SHUTTING THE COURTHOUSE DOOR

Victims' relatives, as well as store employees and customers who saw the attack, contended that the defendants' platforms were designed to addict and radicalize users like Gendron.

Dissenting from Monday's decision, Judge Jenny Rivera said juries should decide whether the prevalence of mass shootings would put social media companies on notice that their allegedly defective products, and failure to warn about their dangers, could trigger such violence.

"No federal or state law requires that we slam the courthouse door on plaintiffs’ claims," Rivera wrote.

The Court of Appeals also upheld the dismissal of claims against Amazon.com, Discord, 4chan and Twitch Interactive related to Gendron's attack. Lawyers for those companies declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Gendron was sentenced in February 2023 to life in prison without parole, after pleading guilty to state charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate.

He could face the death penalty at a related federal trial, where jury selection began on October 13.