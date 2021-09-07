Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Softbank agrees strategic share swap pact with Deutsche Telekom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Softbank agrees strategic share swap pact with Deutsche Telekom

Softbank agrees strategic share swap pact with Deutsche Telekom

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

07 Sep 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 01:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Softbank Group said on Tuesday it had agreed a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom, Germany's main telecoms company, which will receive 45 million shares of T-Mobile US for 240 million of its shares.

Deutsch Telekom will receive another 20 million shares of the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier with proceeds from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands, Softbank said in a statement.

The share swap pact will give the Japanese firm access to about 300 million customers, including 95 million who pay for Deutsche Telekom services, it said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us