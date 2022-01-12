Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

12 Jan 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 03:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs Latin America's largest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said on Wednesday it will acquire a controlling stake in Lisbon-based crypto exchange CriptoLoja.

The Brazilian firm, valued at roughly US$2.2 billion, declined to disclose the terms of the acquisition, but said the transaction is pending approval with Banco de Portugal, the nation's central bank.

CriptoLoja has been operating since July last year. In June 2021, it received Portugal's first official license as a virtual asset service provider.

"Portugal is a strategic market for us, because it requires a specific license, is becoming an important hub for crypto in Europe and opens a gateway into the larger European market," said Roberto Dagnoni, chief executive officer of 2TM group, in a statement.

The Brazilian holding company will start its expansion into Europe with an over-the-counter (OTC) operation. As a second phase, it intends to take the entire MercadoBitcoin.com platform to retail and institutional investors.

CriptoLoja's founders, Luís Gomes and Pedro Borges, will remain co-heads of the business while also leading 2TM's expansion in Europe, 2TM said.

Borges said in the statement that the crypto ecosystem is flourishing in Portugal, but it is still an emerging topic in the country.

The Portuguese exchange is one of many acquisitions that 2TM is looking to undertake, not only in Europe, but also in Latin America.

"We're looking at several jurisdictions where we can acquire companies that have already existing licenses or have filed for licenses," Daniel Carneiro da Cunha, 2TM's executive director, corporate development told Reuters in an earlier interview.

"We will be looking at other jurisdictions as well to set up proprietary operations and through that be able to gain exposure to regulatory and existing licenses."

The Brazilian firm raised US$200 million from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for Mercado Bitcoin in a financing round over the summer.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us