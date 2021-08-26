Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Softbank-backed Getaround in SPAC merger talks: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Softbank-backed Getaround in SPAC merger talks: Report

26 Aug 2021 03:39AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 03:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Getaround, a car-sharing startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp, is in talks to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altitude Acquisition Corp, people familiar with the matter said.

The company has confidentially sought investors to participate in the deal through a private placement in public equity, or PIPE, at a valuation of around US$1.7 billion, one of the sources said.

The sources cautioned that terms could change and said there was no certainty of a deal. They asked not to be identified because the negotiations are not public.

Altitude Acquisition Corp declined to comment. Getaround did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2009, San Francisco-based Getaround operates a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows vehicle owners to rent out their cars on an hourly or daily basis. It operates in over 100 U.S. cities and more than 170 European locations, with 6 million users globally. One of its major competitors, Turo Inc, registered for an initial public offering this month.

Getaround has raised more than US$800 million in previous fundraising rounds from investors including Softbank and Menlo Ventures, and was last at more than US$1 billion in September 2020, according to PitchBook data.

Like many other travel businesses, Getaround suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic spread last year. It saw customer demand drop by as much as 75per cent. Its business has recovered as pandemic restrictions eased and travel resumed.

Altitude raised US$300 million in an IPO on Nasdaq in December 2020, seeking to merger with a travel-related business.

 

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us