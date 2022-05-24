Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut

SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

24 May 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 12:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Shares of Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group, rose as much as 7.6 per cent in their market debut on Tuesday, giving the company a valuation of 379.60 billion rupees ($4.89 billion).

The Gurugram-based company's services include parcel transportation, warehousing, cross-border and supply chain services to more than 23,000 customers, and counts popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as its clients.

Delhivery's IPO, by nearly 30 per cent to 52.35 billion rupees, was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month at an offer price set at 487 rupees.

The offering included fresh issue of shares worth up to 40 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth 12.35 billion rupees from existing shareholders, including U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

($1 = 77.5680 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us