Business

SoftBank CEO to announce $100 billion investment in US during visit to Trump, CNBC reports
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at the SoftBank World 2023 corporate conference, in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Tang/File Photo

16 Dec 2024 07:37PM
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son will announce a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years during a Monday visit to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's residence Mar-a-Lago, CNBC reported on Monday.

Son will also promise in the joint announcement with Trump to create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and related infrastructure, with the money to be deployed before the end of Trump's term, CNBC said, citing sources.

The funding could come from various sources controlled by SoftBank, including the Vision Fund, capital projects or chipmaker Arm Holdings, CNBC said.

Source: Reuters

