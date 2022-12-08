Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake to own more than a third - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake to own more than a third - Bloomberg News

SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake to own more than a third - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Dec 2022 09:26AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:SoftBank Group Corp's billionaire chairman and chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, has raised his stake in the company to 34 per cent, taking him closer to a buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

Son's stake in SoftBank rose to 34.2 per cent from 32.2 per cent as of end-September, the report said, citing Bloomberg calculations that were confirmed by the company.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With the increase in stake, Son has also edged closer to a point where he could bid to take the company private.

Son would take the company private if he could afford it, Bloomberg cited one person familiar with his thinking as saying.

Many lieutenants however oppose a buyout, the report said citing another person close to the situation, as it will consume the management's attention and leave it short on cash to make acquisitions and investments.

Under Japanese law, Son gains additional rights after breaching one-third ownership, Bloomberg said. Son wields more control over asset sales, some buybacks, deals and bylaws by having veto power over any special resolution put before shareholders by activist investors, the report added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.