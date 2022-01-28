SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure to step down - CNBC

:SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is preparing to step down as soon as Thursday, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Claure has been in talks to leave the Japanese conglomerate for several months and he may want to run his own investment firm, the report said.

SoftBank and Claure did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The potential exit comes after the New York Times reported last month that Claure was seeking about $2 billion in compensation over the next several years, while SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son was looking to pay him a much smaller sum.

Bolivian-born billionaire Claure has risen through the ranks at SoftBank after the Japanese conglomerate's 2014 purchase of his company Brightstar, going on to become the top boss of Sprint which eventually merged with T-Mobile.

Claure also launched SoftBank's first $5 billion Latin American fund in 2019, at a time when no deep-pocketed investor had signed big checks for startups in the region.

He also runs the Bolivian football team Club Bolivar and serves as the executive chairman of office-sharing company WeWork.

