SoftBank COO to step down- CNBC

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure will step down, CNBC reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure will step down, CNBC reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us