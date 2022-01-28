Logo
SoftBank COO to step down- CNBC
Sprint Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure departs a hearing at Manhattan Federal Court during the T-Mobile/Sprint federal case in New York City, New York, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

28 Jan 2022 12:30AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 12:30AM)
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure will step down, CNBC reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

