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SoftBank cuts target for OpenAI margin loan, Bloomberg News reports
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SoftBank cuts target for OpenAI margin loan, Bloomberg News reports

SoftBank cuts target for OpenAI margin loan, Bloomberg News reports

A view of the OpenAI and SoftBank Group logos on the day of an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 May 2026 03:34PM (Updated: 08 May 2026 04:28PM)
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May 8 : SoftBank Group has downsized plans for a $10 billion margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake after hesitation from some creditors, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Softbank and bankers have mentioned in discussions plans to revise the target to an amount as low as $6 billion, the report said.

The group's initial pitch had investors concerned about the difficulty of reaching a valuation for an unlisted company like ChatGPT maker OpenAI, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SoftBank and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the story.

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A margin loan is when an investor borrows from a lender to invest in securities, using the purchased investments as collateral.

The two-year margin loan would carry an option for SoftBank to extend the tenure by an additional year, Bloomberg had earlier reported in April.

While discussions are ongoing, details such as the eventual size of any borrowing could change, the report added.

SoftBank has invested in OpenAI since September 2024. In January 2025, the two companies also teamed up on Stargate, a U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure project.

The Japanese investment conglomerate said in March it had secured a $40 billion bridge loan to bolster investments in OpenAI and for general corporate purposes.

Source: Reuters
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