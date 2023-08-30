Logo
Business

SoftBank fund cuts stake in India's Zomato in $115-million deal
SoftBank fund cuts stake in India's Zomato in $115-million deal

FILE PHOTO: The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 10:10PM
BENGALURU : SoftBank Vision Fund on Wednesday sold a 1.17 per cent stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato in a deal valued at 9.47 billion rupees ($114.7 million), exchange data showed.

The venture capital fund, part of Japan's SoftBank Group, sold 100 million shares at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.

International Monetary Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance were among those who bought Zomato shares, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

SoftBank, an investor in Blinkit, got Zomato shares as a part of the Indian food delivery firm's acquisition of quick grocery-delivery startup last year.

Prior to the sale, the fund owned a 3.35 per cent stake in Zomato.

SoftBank joins a host of investors who have partially or fully exited the company, including U.S.-based private equity firm Tiger Global, which sold its remaining holding for $136 million on Monday.

Softbank, Tiger Global and Sequoia, who were investors in Blinkit had all received shares in Zomato after the acquisition.

Earlier this month, Zomato posted its first-ever profit, helped by a tax gain and strong orders in its food and grocery delivery businesses.

Zomato shares, which have gained more than 68 per cent so far this year, closed up 5.4 per cent on Wednesday.

($1 = 82.7555 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

