Business

SoftBank Group to acquire Ampere Computing in $6.5 billion deal
SoftBank Group to acquire Ampere Computing in $6.5 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 07:38AM
SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it will acquire Ampere Computing, a leading independent silicon design company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.5 billion.

Source: Reuters
