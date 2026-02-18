Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Feb 17 : Softbank Group Corp. disclosed that it dissolved its stake in Nvidia during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Softbank's 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission for the period.

In the aftermath of the news, Nvidia's stock price fell as much as 1.6 per cent and was last noted as trading at $179.88 on Tuesday morning.

The 13-F filing compares Softbank's holdings as of December 31, 2025 with those as of September 30, 2025. These filings, due within 45 days of the end of each fiscal quarter, capture institutional investor positions as of that date but do not reflect position changes that may have taken place so far in the first quarter.