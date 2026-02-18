Logo
Softbank Group SEC filing details fourth-quarter sale of Nvidia stake
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

18 Feb 2026 12:09AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 01:16AM)
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Feb 17 : Softbank Group Corp said in its latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission that it had dissolved its stake in Nvidia in the fourth quarter of 2025, a transaction the company first disclosed in November.

The $5.8 billion sale took place in October 2025, Softbank said when it announced the transaction. Softbank liquidated the position in order to help raise funds for further investments in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

The 13-F filing compares Softbank's holdings as of December 31, 2025 with those as of September 30, 2025.

These filings, due within 45 days of the end of each fiscal quarter, capture institutional investor positions as of that date but do not reflect position changes that may have taken place so far in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters
