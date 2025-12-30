Logo
SoftBank has completed its $40 billion investment in OpenAI, CNBC reports
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Dec 2025 10:15PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2025 10:30PM)
Dec ‌30 : SoftBank Group has completed its $40 billion investment in OpenAI, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ‌Japanese conglomerate and the ‌ChatGPT maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In early 2025, SoftBank agreed to lead a ‍funding round of up to $40 billion in OpenAI, in a deal that would make ​it one ‌of the biggest private tech investments ever.

SoftBank has ​been building one of the ⁠largest private technology ‌investment programs in the ​world under founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, with ‍a particular focus on artificial ⁠intelligence and related infrastructure.

(Reporting ​by Akash Sriram ‌in Bengaluru; Editing ‍by ​Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters
