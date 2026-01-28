Logo
SoftBank in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI, source says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

28 Jan 2026 08:47AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2026 08:56AM)
Jan 27 : SoftBank is in discussions to invest up to an additional $30 billion in OpenAI, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The investment would form part of a funding round that could raise up to $100 billion for OpenAI, valuing the ChatGPT maker at about $830 billion, the source added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

SoftBank and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment on the WSJ report.

Last year, Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank completed a $41 billion investment in OpenAI, marking one of the largest private funding rounds on record and giving the Japanese firm an estimated 11 per cent stake in the ChatGPT maker.

Source: Reuters
