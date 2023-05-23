Logo
Business

SoftBank Investment Advisers exploring structured credit fund - source
SoftBank Investment Advisers exploring structured credit fund - source

SoftBank Investment Advisers exploring structured credit fund - source

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

23 May 2023 07:06AM
SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages Vision Fund, is exploring starting a structured credit fund seeking mid-teens return to give tech startups more liquidity options, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier on Monday.

SoftBank declined to comment on the news.

In recent weeks, several major investment and private-equity firms have stepped in to fill the chasm created in tech investing by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, a premier investor in high-growth technology firms, will be able to tap the rapidly growing private credit market with the move as multi-billion deals are increasingly funded through debt.

Earlier this month, the company posted a sharply narrower annual loss after a capital raise using its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd helped cushion investment loss at its Vision Fund investing arm.

