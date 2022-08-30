SoftBank Latam arm invests $75 million in Mexico's GBM after lengthy regulatory review

MEXICO CITY : SoftBank's Latin America Fund has closed a 1.5 billion pesos ($75 million) investment in Mexican brokerage GBM, the broker said Monday, over a year after the investment plan was announced.

It comes after a lengthy regulatory approval process, with the Japanese investor originally touting a much larger figure of "up to $150 million".

The final investment buys Softbank a 7.5 per cent stake in GBM via its subsidiaries, according to the securities filing.

The new funds will allow the more than 35-year-old company to "continue its investment strategy in technology, human capital and marketing," it added.

($1 = 20.0144 Mexican pesos)