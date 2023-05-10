Logo
Business

SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to US$3 billion: Report
The logo of SoftBank Group is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 20, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

10 May 2023 12:40PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 12:56PM)
SoftBank Group is in late-stage talks to sell asset manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala for as much as US$3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (May 10).

The talks have been going on since last year and a deal, which will help Softbank pay down its debt, could be announced later this month, the report said, citing three people briefed on the matter.

Softbank Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son said last year that he is in discussions to sell Fortress, without commenting on a valuation.

Son has championed the deal, hoping to get a price close to what the company paid for Fortress, the FT said. Softbank acquired Fortress in 2017 for US$3.3 billion.

Softbank, Fortress, and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters/zl

