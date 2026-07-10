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SoftBank, PayPay in talks to invest in Seven & i, Bloomberg reports
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SoftBank, PayPay in talks to invest in Seven & i, Bloomberg reports

SoftBank, PayPay in talks to invest in Seven & i, Bloomberg reports
Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SoftBank, PayPay in talks to invest in Seven & i, Bloomberg reports
SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SoftBank, PayPay in talks to invest in Seven & i, Bloomberg reports
PayPay’s logo is on display at an event in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka
10 Jul 2026 05:51PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 06:16PM)
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TOKYO, July 10 : SoftBank Corp and mobile payments operator PayPay are in talks to invest in retail giant Seven & i Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The investment will likely total several hundred billion yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Card, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, may also take a stake, Bloomberg said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SoftBank, Seven & i, PayPay and SMFG declined to comment.

Seven & i operates 7-Eleven stores worldwide, with Japan and the U.S. its largest markets.

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If the investment comes to fruition it would be a welcome boost for embattled Seven & i, which has failed to turn around its flagging business a year after its prolonged tussle with Canadian convenience store rival Alimentation Couche-Tard, which had sought to take it over in what would have been Japan's largest ever foreign buyout.

Seven & i has been under pressure from investors for years about its lacklustre returns and faced calls for it to focus on its core convenience store business.

In March 2025 it agreed to sell off its supermarkets business, comprising stores that are much bigger than convenience stores and which operated under separate brand names, to private equity firm Bain Capital.

SoftBank is aiming to use its in-house artificial intelligence to improve store management and look to introduce autonomous robots to reduce manpower in Seven & i stores, Bloomberg said. 

SoftBank Corp, the domestic telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group, has been developing AI tools for enterprise clients with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

OpenAI has been the focus of a giant investment push, with SoftBank Group's cumulative commitment investment set to exceed $60 billion by the end of 2026.

Source: Reuters
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