SoftBank plans to list AI and robotics firm Roze in US, FT reports

April 30 : Japan's SoftBank Group plans to create and list an AI and robotics company called Roze in the U.S. that will be involved in building data centres, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roze could be listed as early as this year, and executives at SoftBank are aiming for a valuation of $100 billion, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son wants to list the business as he seeks to offset commitments including pledges to ChatGPT maker OpenAI, the FT reported.

OpenAI is preparing for a potential initial public ⁠offering that could ​value it at $1 trillion, Reuters has reported. The firm faces growing competition from rivals, including Anthropic.

SoftBank is leading financing for the Stargate project to develop data centres in the United States. Its other investments include the robotics business of ABB and digital infrastructure investment firm DigitalBridge.