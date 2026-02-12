SoftBank posts $1.6 billion profit in third quarter

TOKYO, Feb 12 : Japan's SoftBank Group said on Thursday it logged a net profit of 248.6 billion yen ($1.62 billion) in the October-December quarter.

The results compare to a net loss of 369 billion yen over the same period the previous year.

The results mark SoftBank's fourth consecutive quarter in the black as the conglomerate's earnings are boosted by the rising valuation of its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, in which SoftBank steadily increased its stake over 2025.

SoftBank has now invested more than $30 billion in the firm, building a stake of around 11 per cent, in an "all-in" wager it will emerge as a winner in the battle between competing developers of large language models.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

To fund its bets, the technology investment group has turned to asset sales, bond issuance and loans backed by its other holdings, such as chip designer Arm.

These come on top of the sales of its $5.8 billion holding of Nvidia and part of its stake in T-Mobile for $9.17 billion the previous quarter, sparking investor concern over its ability to keep bankrolling OpenAI, which does not make a profit.

In addition, while OpenAI was once considered the dominant player among makers of large language models, it has recently been negotiating rising costs to train and run its AI models amid intensifying competition from the likes of Alphabet.

($1 = 153.2500 yen)