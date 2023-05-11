Logo
Business

SoftBank posts $7.18 billion annual loss as Vision Fund slides further
SoftBank posts $7.18 billion annual loss as Vision Fund slides further

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

11 May 2023 02:07PM (Updated: 11 May 2023 02:38PM)
TOKYO :Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported an annual net loss of 970 billion yen ($7.18 billion) for the year ended March 31, with the Vision Fund unit posting a quarterly investment loss due to weakness in tech valuations.

That compared with a loss of 1.7 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

CEO Masayoshi Son's attempt to bestride the tech investing industry has suffered a series of high-profile reversals after outsized bets through SoftBank's first Vision Fund turned sour and investments made at bubbly valuations via a smaller second fund slumped.

With key architects of that strategy having left, Son has focused on shoring up the balance sheet, cutting his stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and stepping back from trademark presentations to focus on the listing of chip designer Arm.

The fair value of the Vision Fund unit's portfolio was marked down by $2.3 billion to $138 billion.

Assets gaining value during the January-March quarter include e-commerce retailer Coupang Inc and robotics company AutoStore Holdings Ltd, with office-share company WeWork Inc among the fallers.

SoftBank wrote down the value of private portfolio companies in both the first and second funds. At the end of March, the second fund's portfolio was worth $31 billion compared with an acquisition cost of $49.9 billion.

With SoftBank saying it is in defence mode and putting further investing activity on the backburner, speculation has turned to whether the group could buy back more of its shares.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

