SoftBank secures $40 billion loan to fund further OpenAI investment

March 27 : SoftBank Group said on Friday it has secured a $40 billion loan through a bridge facility to fund further investments in ChatGPT maker OpenAI and for general corporate purposes.

The facility, which matures in March 2027, was arranged with lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank.

The Japanese investor has previously agreed to invest $30 billion in OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2. The bridge loan is unsecured, the company said.