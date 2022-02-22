Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank seen trimming Alibaba stake to fill shortfall -analyst
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank seen trimming Alibaba stake to fill shortfall -analyst

SoftBank seen trimming Alibaba stake to fill shortfall -analyst
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
SoftBank seen trimming Alibaba stake to fill shortfall -analyst
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
22 Feb 2022 08:06AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 08:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : SoftBank Group Corp is likely to trim its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, an analyst said on Tuesday, as the Japanese tech conglomerate invests in unlisted startups through its second Vision Fund and repurchases its shares.

SoftBank sold 20 million Alibaba shares in the last quarter and "will need to sell more in 2022," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.

The group will need $40-45 billion of cash this year, Goyal estimates, if it maintains the current pace of investing in startups and share repurchases as part of the 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) programme announced in November.

While earlier this month SoftBank said there was no link between Alibaba registering a U.S. share facility and any plan to sell down its stake, the group is widely expected to trim its assets following the collapse of the deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia.

($1 = 114.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us