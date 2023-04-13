SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT

SoftBank has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.
Source: Reuters
