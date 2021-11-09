SoftBank shares jump 10% on US$9 billion buyback

TOKYO: SoftBank Group shares jumped 10 per cent on Tuesday morning (Nov 9) in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said that it would spend up to 1 trillion yen (US$8.8 billion) buying back almost 15 per cent of its shares.

The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as the value of its holdings slumped amid weakness in tech shares and a regulatory crackdown in China.

SoftBank's shares quadrupled during a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback launched in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but had slid 40 per cent from a peak in May amid a lack of positive catalysts for the stock.

The repurchase period for the latest buyback - SoftBank's second-largest - runs to Nov 8 next year.