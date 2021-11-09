Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank shares jump 10per cent on US$9 billion buyback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank shares jump 10% on US$9 billion buyback

SoftBank shares jump 10% on US$9 billion buyback

SoftBank's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo on Feb 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

09 Nov 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 09:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: SoftBank Group shares jumped 10 per cent on Tuesday morning (Nov 9) in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said that it would spend up to 1 trillion yen (US$8.8 billion) buying back almost 15 per cent of its shares.

The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as the value of its holdings slumped amid weakness in tech shares and a regulatory crackdown in China.

SoftBank's shares quadrupled during a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback launched in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but had slid 40 per cent from a peak in May amid a lack of positive catalysts for the stock.

The repurchase period for the latest buyback - SoftBank's second-largest - runs to Nov 8 next year.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

SoftBank

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us