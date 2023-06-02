Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI chip frenzy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI chip frenzy

02 Jun 2023 08:19AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2023 08:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Shares in SoftBank Group Corp jumped 5 per cent in early trading in Tokyo as the tech investing conglomerate, which is preparing to list chip designer Arm, was caught up in the frenzy for semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

While shares in the Japanese conglomerate, which has been hit by the slumping value of its tech portfolio, have gained 17 per cent since Friday's close they are up only 6.4 per cent year-to-date.

That compares with a 172 per cent gain by chip maker Nvidia Corp this year and a 38 per cent rise in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.