SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI chip frenzy

TOKYO :Shares in SoftBank Group Corp jumped 5 per cent in early trading in Tokyo as the tech investing conglomerate, which is preparing to list chip designer Arm, was caught up in the frenzy for semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

While shares in the Japanese conglomerate, which has been hit by the slumping value of its tech portfolio, have gained 17 per cent since Friday's close they are up only 6.4 per cent year-to-date.

That compares with a 172 per cent gain by chip maker Nvidia Corp this year and a 38 per cent rise in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index.