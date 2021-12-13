Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank SPAC to take Symbotic public in US$5.5 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank SPAC to take Walmart-backed Symbotic public in US$5.5 billion deal

13 Dec 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 07:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Walmart Inc-backed Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of US$5.5 billion.

The deal with SVF Investment Corp 3 is supported by a private investment in public equity of US$205 million from a group of investors, including Walmart.

Gross proceeds from the deal, which values Symbiotic at a pro-forma enterprise value of US$4.8 billion, are expected to be around US$725 million.

The combined entity will operate under the name Symbotic Inc and will trade under the symbol "SYM" on the Nasdaq after the merger, which is expected to close in the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us