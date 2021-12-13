SoftBank SPAC to take Walmart-backed Symbotic public in US$5.5 billion deal

:Walmart Inc-backed Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of US$5.5 billion.

The deal with SVF Investment Corp 3 is supported by a private investment in public equity of US$205 million from a group of investors, including Walmart.

Gross proceeds from the deal, which values Symbiotic at a pro-forma enterprise value of US$4.8 billion, are expected to be around US$725 million.

The combined entity will operate under the name Symbotic Inc and will trade under the symbol "SYM" on the Nasdaq after the merger, which is expected to close in the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)