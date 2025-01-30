Logo
Business

SoftBank in talks to invest up to $25 billion into OpenAI, FT reports
Business

SoftBank in talks to invest up to $25 billion into OpenAI, FT reports

SoftBank in talks to invest up to $25 billion into OpenAI, FT reports

The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 09:15AM
Japan's SoftBank is in talks to invest as much as $25 billion into ChatGPT maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

