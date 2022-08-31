Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank's Misra is stepping down as corporate officer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank's Misra is stepping down as corporate officer

SoftBank's Misra is stepping down as corporate officer

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

31 Aug 2022 04:07PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 04:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday Rajeev Misra is stepping down as corporate officer and executive vice president at the group, further loosening ties with the executive after he ceded a frontline role managing the second Vision Fund.

The move comes after SoftBank this month reported a loss of $50 billion at the Vision Fund investment arm in the six months to end-June, with Chief Executive Masayoshi Son pledging to cut back investment activity and reduce costs.

Misra, who is setting up an external multi-asset fund, Reuters reported previously, retains his role overseeing the first $100 billion Vision Fund.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.