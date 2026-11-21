Nov 20 : SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions about financing a possible trillion-dollar "buyout" of South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Information quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying Son was no longer considering such a deal.

“SoftBank explores many opportunities, and this one is no longer under active consideration,” the report said, citing the spokesperson.

SK Hynix said in a statement it has no knowledge of the matter described in the Information report.

It added that any foreign acquisition of the company would require prior government approval under Korean law.

A SoftBank spokesperson referred to the statement the company gave to the Information, when Reuters sought a comment.