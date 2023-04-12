Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SoftBank's Son to sign off on Arm's Nasdaq listing this week -FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SoftBank's Son to sign off on Arm's Nasdaq listing this week -FT

SoftBank's Son to sign off on Arm's Nasdaq listing this week -FT

FILE PHOTO: A journalist raises her hand to ask a question to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

12 Apr 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 01:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son will officially agree with Nasdaq this week to list British chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson at SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Arm, whose technology underpins the global smartphone industry and is used in supercomputers, said in March it would pursue a U.S.-only listing this year, ending speculation about a primary or secondary listing in the UK.

In June, Son said that Nasdaq was a favourite exchange for listing Arm, one of the sprawling conglomerate's prize assets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.